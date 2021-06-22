Ports Stay on Road for Series at Inland EmpireÃÂ

June 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







Following six games on the road in Fresno, Stockton will stay away from Banner Island for their second straight series traveling to San Bernadino to take on the Inland Empire 66ers. The Ports will play at San Manuel Stadium for the first time this season. The two teams will play Tuesday-Sunday.

All games can be heard on Fox Sports 1280 AM. More details, as well as direct links to listen, can be found below.

At Bat this Week

After taking four out of six on the road against Fresno and winning their first series of the season, the Ports will work their way down south to face their southern division foe Inland Empire starting a six-game series on Tuesday, June 22.

@ San Manuel Stadium

Tuesday, June 22 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, June 23 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Thursday, June 24 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Friday, June 25 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Saturday, June 26 // 7:05 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 27 // 5:35 p.m. PT

Listen Live: https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-am-1280-5236/

Twitter: @stocktonports

On Deck

Vs. San Jose Giants

Banner Island Ballpark // Stockton, Calif.

Tuesday, June 29- Sunday, July 4 // Times vary

Following this week's series against Inland Empire in San Bernadino, the Ports will return to Banner Island Ballpark for a six-game homestand against the San Jose Giants.

Against Inland Empire

This week's series is the first between the two teams since August 2019 after the cancellation of the 2020 season. Inland Empire has a slight advantage over Stockton in the last five matchups and the previous 20. The 66ers have taken four of the last five and 11 of 20. Stockton is 5-7 in its last 12 games at San Manuel Stadium scoring just shy of five runs per game.

About Last Series

The Stockton Ports came away with their first series victory down in the heat of Fresno this past week, taking four of six from the now second-place Grizzlies. The Ports outlasted one of the top teams in the California League as the bats broke out scoring double digits in three of the six games while outscoring the league's top-rated offense 50-48.

After dropping Tuesday's game 14-3, the Ports would turn things around with a collective effort from their offense and pitching. Stockton's bullpen had a 2.83 ERA the rest of the way and scored games of 11, 14, and 10 led by outfielder Junior Perez going 10-18 with 7 RBI, 5 extra-base hits, and 7 runs scored and T.J. Schofield-Sam clipping 8-21 with 6 RBI and a HR.

On Sunday, Kumar Nambiar took the mound for the Ports, and while he didn't have his best stuff, allowing a season-high seven runs, Edward Baram and Oscar Tovar would combine for 4.1 IP of 1 run ball and 5 strikeouts solidifying the bullpen efforts. Junior Perez's big day would ultimately give the Ports the edge going 3-3 with 4 RBI, a home run, and a triple finishing a double shy of the cycle.

Perez, Schofield-Sam Heating Up

Junior Perez and T.J. Schofield-Sam turned the corner in their series against the Grizzlies as both were able to provide a jolt to the Ports offense. Perez had a career day going 3-3 on Sunday with a home run, triple, and 4 RBI to push Stockton over Fresno 10-8 to seal the series win. Schofield-Sam came up with big hits throughout the series, highlighted by a 400+ foot solo shot to dead center in Friday's 14-4 route.

Soderstrom, Butler, Buelvas Among League Leaders

Through 42 games, Tyler Sodersrom and Lawrence Butler's names litter the offensive leaderboard in the Low-A-West. Soderstrom leads the league with 16 doubles and 86 total bases, and is tied for first in extra-base hits (23). He's tied second in RBIs (34) and tied second in hits (49). Butler is third in triples (4), fourth in walks (27) and tied eighth in extra-base hits (18), and tied for ninth in runs (27). Buelvas is tied for second in the league with eight home runs.

Five Runs is Key

Through the first 42 games of 2021, scoring five runs has been the barometer for the Ports' success. Stockton is 16-9 when scoring five or more runs, and just 1-16 when scoring four or less. The Ports have scored 133 total runs in their 17 wins (7.8 runs/game) and 84 runs in their 24 losses (3.5/game).

Offensive Production

Over the Ports' past five games, the team has scored 48 runs on 58 hits, an impactful 9.6 runs per game and 11.6 hits per game. Those numbers were a huge step forward for this offense after being somewhat silent from their previous series with the San Jose Giants scoring just 34 runs in six games.

Three in a row

Stockton enters this week's six-game set against Inland Empire having won their final three games in Fresno. The three-game win streak is the team's second this year and one behind their season-long of four.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.