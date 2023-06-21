Ports Rout Giants in Series Opener 17-5

June 21, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Ports plated 17 runs in the series opener Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark against the recently clinched California League Northern Division Champions San Jose Giants en rout to a 17-5 win.

Coming off two wins in a row to salvage a series split against Lake Elsinore, the Ports have now won three straight for the first time since May 21st-May 24th.

The Ports had seven different players each drive in a run. Jose Mujica kicked off the the scoring in the bottom of the second with a two run shot to left center to make it 2-0 and Colby Thomas added two more on a two run double to have the Ports jump out early 4-0.

Stockton would score four more in the fourth, three in the sixth, and five in the eighth.

Dereck Salom highlighted the the night having reached base all five times throughout the night, including a team high three hits.

Garrett Irvin (6-1) notched the win in relief after getting the final out in the fifth for Eduardo Rivera, who yielded just one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings in the start.

The series continues Wednesday night with Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (1-1, 3.30) scheduled to start for San Jose (39-25), and Gunnar Hoglund (0-2, 9.00) will start for the Ports (24-40). Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.