Ports Ride Strong Relief to Exhibition Win

STOCKTON, Ca. - Luke Anderson and Skylar Szynski combined for five shutout innings of relief while the Ports' offense used timely hitting to down the crosstown San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs 5-3 in an exhibition game at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton on Wednesday night.

After the Mustangs (22-7) took a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by Josh Pernetti off Stockton starter Mitch Myers in the top of the first inning, the Ports wasted no time in coming back. Shane McGuire tied the game at one with a solo home run into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field with one out in the bottom of the first. The Ports then took the lead in the bottom of the second when Robert Puason reached on a two-out infield single allowing CJ Rodriguez, who singled to lead off the frame, to score, making it 2-1.

Trailing 3-2 after the Mustangs struck for two runs in the top of the third, the Ports scored three unanswered runs to take the lead for good. Stockton tied the game at three with a single run in the bottom of the fifth when Max Muncy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Puason to score from third base.

The Ports then jumped ahead in the bottom of the seventh against Delta reliever David Rodriguez. McGuire led off the frame with a single to left and advanced to second base on an errant pick off throw by Rodriguez. With one out, Danny Bautista reached on an infield single followed by a throwing error by Mustangs' second baseman Brendan O'Sullivan that allowed McGuire to score to give the Ports a 4-3 lead. Bautista also advanced to second base on the play. After Bautista stole third CJ Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Bautista, giving the Ports a 5-3 lead.

The two-run cushion was more than enough for Anderson and Szynski. Anderson followed Myers with four innings of two-hit, shutout ball while striking out six for the win. Syznski struck out the side in a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

The Ports start the regular season on Friday at 6:50 pm at Chukchansi Park in Fresno against the Grizzlies on Opening Day in the California League.

Stockton returns home on Tuesday, April 12 for the home opener at Banner Island Ballpark against North Division rival Modesto Nuts with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com

