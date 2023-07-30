Ports Ride Pitching and Defense to 4-2 Win

Stockton, CA - Stockton pitching held the Lake Elsinore Storm to just six hits while the Ports scored in three separate innings to secure their second straight win with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (35-60) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Cooper Uhl was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second base when Bjay Cooke finished a nine-pitch plate appearance with a walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out. After a Pedro Pineda fly ball to right field advanced Uhl to third base, Elvis Rijo drove him home with a groundout to third base to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Brayan Buelvas got the bottom of the third inning started with a bang, clubbing a solo home run to right center to double the Ports lead to 2-0. Henry Bolte followed with an infield single, and after stealing second advanced to third on a fly ball to right field by Jose Mujica. Uhl then lined a two-out single to center field to drive in Bolte and give the Ports a 3-0 lead.

Ports starter Gunnar Hoglund, meanwhile, put together the best outing of his Ports career. The right-hander did not allow a baserunner over four perfect innings in his ninth start of the year, striking out three.

The Storm (46-46) got on the board in the fifth inning against Stockton reliever Zach Jackson when Ethan Salas and Jay Beshears began the frame with back-to-back solo home runs to cut the Ports lead to 3-2.

Still leading by one run in the top of the eighth inning, the Ports put on a defensive show to preserve their lead. One a one-out Braedon Karpathios double off the wall in center field, a Stockton relay from Buelvas to Cooke to Uhl gunned down Oswaldo Linares trying to score from first base. With Karpathios at third base, Nick Vogt then lifted a drive to left center that was caught by a diving Buelvas in the gap to end the inning.

The Ports then got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Uhl scored from third base with two outs on a wild pitch by Lake Elsinore reliever Nick Thwaits.

Franyelson Rodriguez pitched around a one-out single by Samuel Zavala in the top of the ninth inning to end the ballgame.

Ports reliever Micah Dallas (1-3) got the win with three innings of shutout relief striking out a pair. Lake Elsinore reliever Henry Williams (1-5) suffered the loss allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. With a scoreless ninth, Rodriguez picked up his first save of the season.

The Ports will go for their third straight win and a series split in the finale of the six-game set on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

