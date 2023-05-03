Ports Ride Five-Run Seventh to Win Over Grizzlies

Stockton, CA - The Ports tallied 11 hits and took the lead with a five-run seventh inning as Stockton snapped a six-game losing streak with a 9-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The victory was the Ports' second in a row at home after starting the season 0-8 in downtown Stockton.

The Ports (4-18) opened the scoring with a three-run top of the second. Henry Bolte and Jose Mujica opened the frame with a single and double, respectively, to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Bjay Cooke then grounded a single up the middle to score Bolte to make it 1-0. On the play, the throw from center fielder Jesus Bugarin sailed high allowing Cooke to take second base, and when the throw to second skipped in to center field Mujica scored to give the Ports a 2-0 lead. Cooke went to third on the play when Bugarin made an errant throw home trying to throw out Mujica. With one out, Clark Elliott then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 3-0 Stockton.

With two unearned runs in the top of the third, the Grizzlies (11-11) cut the Ports' lead to one. An error and a single put runners on first and second with two outs for Andy Perez who lined a double to right field to score both runners, making it 3-2.

After the Ports scored a run on a wild pitch to increase their 4-2, Fresno took its first lead with a three-run fifth inning. Luis Mendez drew a one-out walk against Stockton reliever Wander Guante and advanced to third base on a single by Jake Snider. Kody Huff then powered a double to right center to drive in Mendez making it 4-3. A Perez sacrifice fly scored Snider to tie the game, and with Huff at second base Bryant Betancourt lined a single up the middle to give the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead.

Still down one, the Ports took the lead for good with a big inning in the seventh. The inning started when Brayan Buelvas drew a walk against Grizzly reliever Carlos Torres. A Colby Thomas single and another walk to Luis Marinez loaded the bases with nobody out for Brennan Milone, who lined a 2-0 fastball down the left field line for a double to score two runs and give the Ports the lead again at 6-5. Bolte lined the next pitch up the middle to drive in two more to make it 8-5, and scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to give the Ports a 9-5 lead.

Garrett Irvin and Dallas Woolfolk allowed just one baserunner in the eighth and ninth to nail down the victory.

Irvin (2-0) got the win for Stockton with three innings of hitless relief while also striking out a pair. Torres (1-1) took the loss for the Grizzlies allowing five runs on four hits while walking two in 1.1 innings.

The Ports will try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season in game two of the series on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

