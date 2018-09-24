Ports Recognized for 2018 Community Service Efforts

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are committed to making an impact year in and year out in San Joaquin County and beyond, and this year, the organization is being recognized with the California League's Excellence In Community Service Award.

The award, which was voted on by members from each California League team, is given to the organization that best demonstrates its dedication to improving its local community through a variety of efforts that take place during the baseball season as well as during the off-season.

"It is our pleasure to support the community that supports us," said Ports President Pat Filippone. "And being recognized by our peers for all of the different ways in which we give back is satisfying."

This year, the Ports' Community Relations department generated over $16,000 for the Anchor Fund (the team's non-profit arm) during the season through various fundraising efforts, which included events such as Pink Night for Breast Cancer Awareness, Youth Baseball Camps, Root Beer Float Day, and an Autism Awareness campaign.

In addition to fundraising, the Ports are proud to be active out in the community on a regular basis, year-round. Whether it be reading at a library with the team's players, attending local community events with the Ports mascot Splash, or volunteering, the Ports are on track to attend/host 200 community appearances/events during this 2018 calendar year.

Winning the California League's Excellence in Community Service Award also means the Ports will represent the league as its nominee for the national John Henry Moss Community Service Award, which is Minor League Baseball's top service award in the industry.

