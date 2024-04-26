Ports Quiet Nuts' Bats for 3-2 Win in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports put up 10 hits en route to a 3-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night, getting contributions throughout the lineup and eight shutout innings from the pitching staff.

The Nuts (12-4) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first in front of a raucous Modesto crowd that including several dozen k-9 guests as well. But Tzu-Chen Sha would settle in from there and not allow another run in his four innings of work. He even got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth in his second start of the season, finishing his night by getting a pop up from leadoff man Michael Arroyo to strand the bases loaded.

The Ports (4-12) would carry that momentum into the top of the fifth. Robert Puason led off the inning with an infield single and Nick Schwartz was hit by a pitch. That was followed by an RBI single from Casey Yamauchi, and Stockton had cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

Ryan Lasko singled to load the bases, before Luke Mann drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2. Myles Naylor would face a new Nuts pitcher at that point in Pedro Lemos, who Naylor tagged for his first home run of the season. This time Naylor would hit a grounder deep into the hole at short, and Tai Peete's only play was to second for a go-ahead, RBI groundout to make it 3-2 Stockton.

The bullpen would take over from there, as T.J. Czyz pitched a clean bottom of the fifth to get his first win of the season. Will Johnston would earn the first hold for a Ports pitcher this season by throwing three shutout innings, while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts and no walks.

Mark Adamiak would get around a lead off single in the ninth to get a pop up, a strikeout, and a ground out to earn his first professional save. The final play of the game saw Yamauchi stretch towards center field while laying on his front side to keep his toe on the bag at second while hauling in the throw from third baseman Yeniel Laboy to close out the 3-2 win.

Yamauchi finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Lasko went 2 for 5 with a stolen base (5) and Schwartz finished 2 for 3 with a run scored.

UP NEXT:

The Ports will send Franck De La Rosa to the mound (0-0, 4.25) against Will Schomberg (1-1, 3.86) for game four of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field.

