Ports Proud to Welcome Alex Jensen as Team's New Broadcaster

The Stockton Ports organization is very proud to announce the addition of Alex Jensen as the team's new play-by-play broadcaster. Jensen will be behind the microphone for all 140 Ports regular season games for the 2020 season and the California League All-Star Game on June 23 in Stockton.

Jensen has been the voice of Saint Mary's College men's basketball since 2012 and has filled in for the college broadcasting baseball, volleyball and softball games as well.

He graduated from Saint Mary's in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication where he also pitched for the Gaels. On the diamond, Jensen was a two-year letter winner and was the 2007 St. Mary's College Pitcher of the Year.

"I am honored to be the next play-by-play broadcaster for the Stockton Ports and continue the standard of excellence in the press box at Banner Island Ballpark set by Zack Bayrouty," Jensen said. "Having the opportunity to come to the ballpark on a daily basis and play a small part in the gameday experience has always been a dream of mine, and I am excited to share my passion for the game with Ports fans."

Jensen has previous experience broadcasting in the California League, as he was a fill-in voice for both the Ports and Modesto Nuts during the 2019 season. Along will his fill-in work Jensen has created audio content for the Oakland Athletics as the creator and voice of "A's All Night," a daily recap segment featuring game highlights and audio from A's coaches and players.

"We are excited to welcome Alex as our new play-by-play broadcaster," Stockton Ports Team President Pat Filippone said. "Alex has broadcast numerous sports in Northern California, including serving as our fill-in broadcaster last season. I look forward to him endearing himself to our fans and becoming the voice of Stockton Ports baseball."

As the voice of the Gaels men's basketball team, Jensen broadcast games starring current NBA player Matthew Dellavedova as well as second-team All-American Jock Landale.

Jensen, a native of Oakland, CA has broadcast five NCAA Tournament games as well for the Gaels.

"Having the chance to stay in Northern California and immerse myself in a new community is an exciting proposition. I thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent in Stockton during the 2019 season and can't wait to meet Ports fans and get started."

The Ports begin play on April 7, and will open up at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. Banner Island Ballpark will also host the 2020 California League All-Star Game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

