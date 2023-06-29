Ports Outlasted by Grizzlies in Extras

Stockton, CA - In a game that featured two ties and three lead changes, the Fresno Grizzlies scored four runs in the top of the eleventh to defeat the Ports 12-9 in the series opener on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (27-43) took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. A single and an error put runners on second and third with one out for T.J. Schofield-Sam who roped a double to center field to score two runs giving the Ports a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Bjay Cooke grounded a double down the left field line to score Schofield-Sam to make it 3-0.

Stockton added on in the bottom of the second inning. With Nelson Beltran at first base and two outs, Henry Bolte launched a two-run homer into the Back Porch in right field to extend the Ports lead to 5-0.

Taking advantage of free passes and defensive miscues, the Grizzlies (40-30) stormed back to take the lead with eight unanswered runs over the next three innings. In the top of the third, two walks and a stolen base put runners on the corners with one out for Jamari Baylor who lifted a fly ball to right field that was misplayed by Beltran allowing a run to score and cutting the Stockton lead to 5-1. Two batters later Bryant Betancourt lined a double down the right field line to drive in two runs making it 5-3 and Kody Huff followed with a bloop single to left to bring the Grizzlies to within one at 5-4. After a balk by Stockton starter Eduardo Rivera tied the game in the fourth, Daniel Amaral hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fifth and another run scored when Amaral was caught stealing to give the Grizzlies an 8-5 lead.

The score remained 8-5 until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Ports came back to tie the game. Grizzlies' reliever Tyler Hoffman walked back-to-back hitters and then hit Beltran with a 3-2 pitch to load the bases with nobody out before giving way to Felix Ramires who hit Colby Thomas with his first pitch to force in a run making it 8-6. With two outs and the bases loaded after a pair of strikeouts, Schofield-Sam lined a single to left center to drive in two runs and tie the game at eight.

With both teams failing to score in the ninth, the game went to extra innings where the game remained tied through the 10th inning until the Grizzlies took the lead in the 11th. With Andy Perez starting the inning at second base, Ryan Ritter lined a double down the right field line to give Fresno the lead 9-8. After a groundout, Jesus Bugarin drilled a two-run home run to left center to make it 11-8. The Grizzlies added another run later in the inning on an RBI single by EJ Andrews, Jr. to give Fresno a 12-8 lead.

The Ports got a run in the bottom of the 11th on a Dereck Salom RBI fielders' choice and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Beltran struck out to end the ballgame.

Fresno reliever Zach Agnos (2-2) got the win allowing just an unearned run in two innings. Blaze Pontes (0-3) took the loss for Stockton allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in the top of the 11th inning.

The Ports will look to even the series in game two against the Grizzlies on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

