Ports Hold off Rawhide to Take Series Edge

STOCKTON, Ca.- Junior Perez and T.J. Schofield-Sam each hit home runs and the Ports held off a Rawhide rally in the ninth inning to edge Visalia 7-5 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (31-46) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Junior Perez. With one out and nobody on, the Ports' center fielder crushed a 2-2 pitch from Rawhide starter Adrian Del Moral to straight away center field for a solo home run to give the Ports the early lead.

After the Rawhide (18-59) scored twice in the top of the third to take a 2-1 advantage the Ports took the lead right back, scoring four times with two outs in the bottom of the inning. With runners on first and second Matt Cross singled to right field to tie the game at two, and then T.J. Schofield-Sam hit a high fly ball that just cleared the wall in front of the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field for a three-run shot, giving the Ports the lead again at 5-2.

With their lead cut to 5-3 thanks to an inside-the-park home run by S.P. Chen in the sixth, the Ports struck for two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Lawrence Butler led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second with one out on an infield single by Schofield-Sam. With Perez at the plate the Ports executed a double steal of third and second, and Butler came in to score when Visalia catcher Ramses Malave's throw to third base sailed into left field. Schofield-Sam then advanced to third on an errant pick-off throw to second base by pitcher Harrison Francis, and scored on Danny Bautista's sacrifice fly to give Stockton a 7-3 lead.

The Rawhide made things interesting in the top of the ninth. With runners on first and second and two outs and the Ports leading 7-3, Stockton reliever Ed Baram issued two straight walks to force in a run, cutting the Stockton lead to three. Oscar Tovar then came on and walked Neyfey Castillo with the bases loaded to make it 7-5. After falling behind 3-1 to Malave, Tovar induced a ground ball back to the mound to end the ballgame.

Ports reliever Angello Infante (1-0) got the win in his Ports debut, allowing just one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Del Moral (0-6) took the loss for Visalia, allowing five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Tovar got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

After winning the three of the first five against Visalia, the Ports will go for the series win in the finale on Sean Manaea Baby Giraffe Bobblehead day Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available and can be purchased at stocktonports.com.

