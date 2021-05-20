Ports Fall to Rawhide in Ninth

May 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Ca. - A.J. Vukovich singled to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Daniel Martinez to score Lyle Lin from third base and lift the Visalia Rawhide to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Ports on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

For the second straight night, the Rawhide (2-12) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with one run in the first inning and two in the third, all coming with two outs. With leadoff man Jorge Barrosa at third base and two outs in the first, Vukovich singled to right center to give Visalia a 1-0 lead. Then in the third, catcher Andy Yerzy hit a two run home run to right to make it 3-0 Rawhide.

But the Ports (5-9) would answer back in the fourth with two of their own against Visalia starter Blake Walston. Lazaro Armenteros extended his hitting streak to four games with a leadoff single, and advanced to third on a two base error by Rawhide left fielder Danny Oriente. Junior Perez then hit a line drive home run just left of the batter's eye in center field to bring the Ports to within one run.

After the Rawhide added a run in the bottom of the fourth, the Ports struck for three more in the top of the fifth to take their first lead of the game. Johswan Wright followed a leadoff double by Gavin Jones with an RBI triple to right center field, and with two outs Tyler Soderstrom put the Ports in front with a two-RBI double to left center to put the Ports on top 5-4.

But Visalia came right back to tie the ballgame in the bottom of the inning. A leadoff single by Barrosa chased Ports starter Jose Dicochea, and after a strikeout and a single off of Daniel Martinez, an error by shortstop Robert Puason scored Berrosa from third to tie the game at five.

The two teams went scoreless over the next three and a half innings, setting the stage for Vukovich's heriocs.

Martinez (1-1) took the loss for the Ports, giving up just one run in 4 2/3 innings on five hits while striking out seven. Dicochea set career highs with four innings pitched and nine strikeouts, but gave up five runs (all earned) in his third start of the season.

Reliever Denson Hull (1-1) got the win for Visalia, after he gave up a walk and notched two strikeouts in a scoreless top of the ninth.

With the series tied at one game a piece, the Ports will try to get back in the win column behind right-hander Jack Cushing (0-0, 1.04 ERA) on Thursday night, with the first pitch at 6:00 pm. All games can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.