Ports Fall in Heartbreaker on Opening Day

April 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca. - Max Muncy went 3-for-4 with a home run and Kyle Virbitsky shined in his first start, but the Ports (0-1) surrendered four unanswered runs over the final three innings in falling to the Grizzlies (1-0) 5-4 in walk-off fashion on Friday's Opening Night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth, Muncy ignited the Ports' offense with a solo home run to center field off Fresno reliever Zak Baayoun to tie the game at one. It was the first home run of his professional career.

The Ports then jumped ahead with a three-run top of the seventh. A Danny Bautista leadoff double, Pedro Pineda hit-by-pitch and CJ Rodriguez walk loaded the bases with nobody out for Kevin Richards, who gave the Ports a 2-1 lead with an RBI single to left field. After a Robert Puason strikeout, Muncy and Shane McGuire followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles to increase the Ports' lead to 4-1.

But the Grizzlies offered a swift response, opening the bottom of the seventh with three straight hits to score a run against Ports' reliever Luis Carrasco, making it 4-2. With runners on the corners and one out, another run scored on a fielder's choice to cut the Ports' lead to one. The Grizzlies then tied the score in the bottom of the eighth when Benny Rodriguez cranked a one-out solo shot to left field.

After the Ports went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, the Grizzlies won it in the bottom half. Braxton Fulford singled to begin the frame and advanced to second when Juan Guerrero was hit by a pitch. Zach Kokoska then doubled to left-center field to score pinch-runner Braiden Ward to win the game.

The Fresno comeback spoiled a dominant outing from Virbitsky, who allowed just one hit and one run while striking out five Grizzlies over six frames. The Ports' right-hander threw just 59 pitches, 43 of which were strikes.

Muncy, Bautista, and T.J. Schofield-Sam all notched multi-hit games for Stockton.

Right-hander Robin Vazquez (0-1) took the loss for the Ports, allowing a run on two hits in the ninth, while Juan Mejia (1-0) picked up the win for Fresno with a 1-2-3 top of the frame.

The Ports will look to even their record on Saturday in Fresno when Grant Judkins takes the ball for his first start of 2022. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.