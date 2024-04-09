Ports Even Series Series Behind Naylor's First Home Run of Season

The Stockton Ports evened up the season-opening, three-game series with the Modesto Nuts on Saturday Night, taking down the defending California League Champs 4-2.

The Ports struck first in the first, when a one-out single by catcher Cole Conn and a full-count walk from Myles Naylor was followed by a two-RBI double from Nate Nankil off the Chase Chevrolet sign in right center to go up 2-0.

Starter Will Johnston was masterful against the Nuts, as the six-foot-four lefty mowed down the lefty-handed-heavy Modesto lineup. The Texas A&M product didn't allow a hit in 4.2 innings, while striking out eight batters and issuing four walks.

He was removed from the game after that fourth walk at exactly 80 pitches, as that was the plan for the 23 year old's first outing of the season on a cool April night in just the second game of the season.

Corey Avant would collect the win after getting that final out of the fifth on a line out to right. Stockton would extend their lead in the lead in the bottom of the inning for what would end up being the game-winning runs.

Conn led off the inning with a single to left center to continue his hot start to the season. Naylor would then hit his first home run of the season on a towering fly ball to the BBQ Bullpen section in left an estimated 386 feet for a 4-0 Stockton lead.

The Nuts would chip away at the Ports lead and make things interesting with a solo home run to lead off the sixth that broke up the combined no hitter, and another solo shot in the eighth to make it a 4-2 game.

But former Oregon State closer Ryan Brown would throw a scoreless 1.1 innings while striking out a pair to close it out and earn his first save as a Port. It would be Naylor again to make a game-winning play, as he turned an unassisted, 6-3 double play with a great throw to end the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Ports switch-hitting catcher, Conn, is 5 for 8 with with two runs scored and an RBI to start the season.

Nankil has been scorching hot through the first two games, going 3 for 5 with two walks and three RBI, and wasn't retired until the fifth inning tonight, and has reached base in all but one plate appearance.

UP NEXT

The rubber match for the series is slated for 2:09 PM on Sunday. It will feature Autism Awareness Day and Baseball By the Books, which rewards young readers with tickets to the game.

