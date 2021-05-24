Ports Edged by Rawhide in Late Innings

VISALIA, Ca. - The Visalia Rawhide scored four times after the seventh inning, including a three-run eighth to take the lead for good, and the Ports fell in the series finale by the final of 5-2 at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia on Sunday afternoon.

With the game tied at two heading into the bottom of the eighth, A.J. Vukovich and Elian Miranada each drew walks to start the frame against Ports reliever Jose Mora. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to second and third, Ramses Malave hit a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Rawhide a 3-2 lead. Roman Ruiz then followed with the big blast of the day, a two run home run to left to give the Rawhide some insurance and a 5-2 advantage.

The Ports opened the scoring on Sunday, loading the bases with nobody out against Visalia starter Liam Norris. Danny Bautista then hit a high fly ball to shallow center field that dropped between three Rawhide fielders to score the first run of the game. Gavin Jones was forced out second base on the play.

The Rawhide tied the game with two outs in the sixth when Vukovich scored from second base on a throwing error by shortstop Robert Puason. Visalia took the lead for the first time in the seventh, scoring on a wild pitch with two outs.

The Ports tied the game at two in the top of the eighth when catch Cooper Uhl grounded into a double play with runners on first and third and nobody out.

Robert Puason walked with one out in the top of the ninth, but Lawrence Butler grounded into a double play to end the ballgame.

The Ports left eight men on base and out-hit the Rawhide 8-5. Tyler Soderstrom had three hits for Stockton.

Left-hander Kumar Nambiar continued a solid run for Ports starting pitching, striking out four and giving up just three hits over four shutout innings. Pedro Santos gave up two runs (one earned) in three innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Mora (0-1) got the loss for the Ports, allowing three runs in his lone inning. Denson Hull (2-1) got the win for Visalia.

The Ports will head south to continue their 12-game roadtrip with a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga against the Quakes beginning on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. All games can be heard on Fox Sports AM 1280.

