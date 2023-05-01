Ports Edged by Nuts in Extra-Innings Pitchers' Duel

May 1, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Modesto, CA - Andrew Miller hit a leadoff double to left center field in the bottom of the 10th to score Freuddy Batista from second base with the winning run as the Ports failed to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Modesto Nuts with a 3-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

The loss was the third straight by one run for the Ports, who have now dropped 14 of its last 15 contests. Stockton suffered three walk-off losses to the Nuts this week.

The Nuts (14-7) opened the scoring in the pitchers' duel in the bottom of the third inning. Josh Hood lined a one out single up the middle off Ports' starter Dheygler Gimenez and scored on a double by Colin Davis down the left field like to give Modesto a 1-0 lead.

That would be the only blemish on Gimenez's outing on Sunday. The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Modesto starter Michael Morales was also on his game. Morales allowed just two hits over 5.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts. The right-hander danced out of trouble in the fourth after allowing a leadoff double to Clark Elliott, and again in the sixth when he left with runners on the corners and one out only to watch reliever Nathaniel Garabitos to pick up back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.

The Ports (3-18) finally capitalized with runners in scoring position and took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. With runners on second and third and two outs, Luis Marinez lined a double to the gap in left center to put the Ports in front 2-1.

With a two-out rally, however, Modesto tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. With Carlos Guarate on in relief, Miguel Perez worked a two-out walk, and after stealing second base, scored with Brett Rodriguez blooped a single to left center to tie the game at two.

The two clubs traded scoreless innings until the bottom of the 10th, setting the stage for Miller's heroics.

Nuts' reliever Riley Davis got the win with a scoreless top of the 10th while Guarate took the loss for Stockton allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in 1.1 innings.

The Ports return home on Tuesday night looking to put a tough April behind them get back into the win column when they begin a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies to start the month of May. First pitch on Tuesday night is slated for 7:05 pm and tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.