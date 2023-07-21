Ports Edged by Giants in Pitchers' Duel

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants collected 11 hits and the Ports left 11 runners on base as Stockton dropped a 3-2 decision to their North Division rival on Friday night at Excite Ballpark in San Jose. The Ports have lost seven of their last eight games.

For the third straight game, the Giants (49-39) took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. With two outs and nobody on, Gunnar Hoglund walked Onil Perez and Andrew Kachel followed with a two-run home run over the wall in right field to give San Jose an early two-run lead.

After stranding four runners on base through the first three innings, the Ports (33-55) finally capitalized in the top of the fourth. With the runners from first and second breaking with the pitch, Elvis Rijo lined a single to left center off the glove of a diving Diego Velasquez at shortstop driving in Cameron Masterman and Bjay Cooke to tie the game at 2-2.

The Giants, however, came right back to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a one-out single, Anthony Rodriguez advanced to third base on an errant pick-off throw by Hoglund. After a walk to put runners on the corners, Dilan Rosario lined a single to left field to score Rodriguez giving the Giants a 3-2 lead.

The Ports had chances to get back into the game but could not cash in against the Giants pitching staff. Stockton put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth inning, but Esmerlin Vinicio struck out Yeniel Laboy and Dereck Salom to end the threat. In the sixth the Ports had runners on first and second with one out and failed to score, and Stockton got the tying run to second base with two outs in the top of the ninth but Jose Mujica flew out to left center to end the ballgame.

The bullpen duo of Dallas Woolfolk and Garrett Irvin gave the Ports a chance with 4.2 innings of shutout ball in relief of Hoglund, scattering five hits while racking up six strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Vinicio (3-6) got the win for San Jose with two shutout innings in relief of starter Nomar Medina. Hoglund (0-4) took the loss for Stockton allowing three runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. Cameron Cotter picked up his second save of the season getting the final four outs of the contest.

The Ports will look to bounce back in game five of the series on Saturday evening at Excite Ballpark with first pitch at 6:00 pm.

