Ports Dropped in Extras by Cardiac Grizzlies

FRESNO, Ca. - Cuba Bess hit a walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the 10th and the Ports suffered their fourth straight loss to the Grizzlies this week at Chukchansi Park, falling 6-5 on Friday night.

The Ports have now dropped nine straight games against.

Trailing 2-1 after four innings, the Ports (41-77) took their first lead of the game. With Dereck Salom at second base and two outs, Danny Bautista singled to center field to score the runner from second and tie the game at two. Bautista stole second base and advanced to third on a balk and scored on a wild pitch with T.J. Schofield-Sam at the plate to give the Ports a 3-2 lead.

Stockton added another in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out rally. Cameron Masterman and Salom hit back-to-back singles, and Brennan Milone singled to right field to score Masterman from second base, giving the Ports a 4-2 lead.

The Grizzlies (73-45), however, put together a two-out rally of their own in the sixth inning. AJ Lewis worked a walk against Luke Anderson and scored from first base on a double to right center by Bryant Quijada to cut the Stockton lead to 4-3. After Bess was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, Adael Amador reached on a throwing error by Milone at second base that allowed Quijada to score from second base making it 4-4.

The Ports took the lead back in the top of the seventh when Tommy Stevenson followed a Bautista lead-off single and stolen base with a double down the left field line giving Stockton the advantage again at 5-4.

With the score still 5-4, the Grizzlies tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Singles by Benny Montgomery and Yanquiel Fernandez put runners on first and second, and after a strikeout Juan Brito lined a single to left field to drive in Montgomery and tie the game at five.

After the Ports failed to score in the top of the 10th inning, the Grizzlies won it in the bottom half. Pinch-runner Fulford, who started the frame at second base, moved up to third base on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Bess singled over the drawn-in infield to win it for Fresno.

Angel Chivilli (2-1) got the win for the Grizzlies with a scoreless top of the 10th, while Hunter Breault (2-6) took the loss for the Ports surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits in 1.1 innings.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their six-game series in downtown Fresno on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:50 pm at Chukchansi Park.

