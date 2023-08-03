Ports Downed by Rawhide 9-1

Visalia, CA - The Ports collected just four hits and could not climb out of an early hole as the Visalia Rawhide cruised to a 9-1 victory over Stockton in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide (35-63) jumped ahead with a three-run bottom of the second inning against Ports' starter Eduardo Rivera. Kenny Castillo started the inning with a triple to right center and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jose Fernandez to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. Johan Benitez then doubled and scored from second base on a triple to right field by Gavin Logan to make it 2-0 Visalia. Riquelman Cabral followed with an infield single allowing Logan to score to extend the Rawhide lead to 3-0.

Despite the crooked frame the early innings were dominated by quality starting pitching, as Visalia starter Ricardo Yan and Rivera each struck out nine batters. Apart from the three-run second, Rivera allowed just three baserunners.

With Rivera out of the game in the bottom of the sixth, the Rawhide broke the game open with a four-run inning against Ports' reliever Yunior Tur. Fernandez got the inning started with a single to right and scored when Logan launched a two-run homer to right field to make it 5-0. After Cabral doubled, Anderdson Rojas lined a single to center to drive in another run extending the Visalia lead to 6-0. Rojas scored on a wild pitch with two outs to give the Rawhide a 7-0 advantage.

The Rawhide got two more in the eighth inning when Rojas hit a two-run shot off Dallas Woolfolk to make it 9-0.

The Ports (36-62) got on the board to avoid the shutout in the top of the ninth inning. Myles Naylor walked to start the frame, advanced to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a single to left field by Yeniel Laboy. With runners on the corners Jose Mujica grounded into a run-scoring fielders' choice to make it 9-1. After Bjay Cooke was hit by a pitch, Pedro Pineda grounded out to second base to end the ballgame.

Yan (1-9) picked up his first win of the season with six innings of shutout ball allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts. Rivera (0-4) took the loss for Stockton surrendering three runs on six hits in five innings to go along with his career-high nine strikeouts.

The Ports will look to bounce back in game three of their series against the Rawhide on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia with first pitch at 7:00 pm.

