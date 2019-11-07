Ports Complete Arizona Fall League Stints

November 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

By Katie Schulz / Stockton Ports | November 6, 2019 8:31 PM

The Stockton Ports had four players selected to play in the 2019 Arizona Fall League, making a total of 7 players representing the Oakland A's. The Arizona Fall League is an off-season league operated by Major League Baseball. Each August, MLB clubs hold a position draft to determine which Minor League players will go to Arizona. There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: the Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and Surprise Saguaros. These club names were picked by Major League Baseball as reflective of the southwestern desert traditions in the state.

Stockton Ports infielders Alfonso Rivas and Nick Allen and pitchers Jesus Zambrano and Brady Feigl competed for the Mesa Solar Sox during the six-week league. Rivas made the league's top 10 Batters list finishing ninth in batting average (.306) and third in on-base percentage (.417) over 49 at-bats in 15 games played. Fiegl finished with a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings pitched in eight games. Zambrano finished with a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings pitched. This was Allen's first time playing since being injured in June. Although Allen didn't have his best performance hitting at .211 with 18 strikeouts over 16 games, he is on track to getting healthy going into the 2020 season.

Outfielder Greg Deichmann, drafted by the A's in the 2nd round in 2017, had a breakout performance and earned a spot on the 2019 All-Arizona Fall League Team. He led the league in home runs (9) and total bases (52), finished second with 20 RBIs and his .982 OPS is among the league leaders. Pitcher Daniel Gossett's, who is only 14 months removed from elbow ligament replacement surgery, had an impressive performance during the AFL with his final line being: 2.57 ERA, 14 IP, 12 Ks, 3 BB, 1 HR, 10 hits. Working out of Mesa's bullpen, lefty Jehderson Hurtado finished with an 0.00 ERA, 11 IP, 12 Ks, 2 BB, 0 HR, 4 hits.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from November 7, 2019

Ports Complete Arizona Fall League Stints - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.