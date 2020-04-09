Ports Community Celebration #MiLBAtHomeOpener

The Stockton Ports are committed to making an impact 365 days per year locally, statewide, and nationwide. The Ports give back in various ways such as monetary donations, ticket donations, mascot appearances, player appearances, numerous community programs, and front office events.

During the 2019 calendar year, the team's Community Relations efforts raised more than $20,000 for the Anchor Fund - the Ports' charitable arm established in 2007 to help raise money for local non-profit and youth sport organizations. The funds were raised through some of the team's iconic annual events such as Youth Camps, Root Beer Float Day, and Pink Night as well as inaugural promotions such as picking the walk-up songs for visiting teams and the rare opportunity to pie front office members in the face.

The Ports proudly offer a variety of programs to help create a sense of community and family around Banner Island Ballpark, namely the two pillar programs being the JAR Insurance Silver Sluggers club and the Baseball by the Books reading program. In 2019, 750 senior citizens took the opportunity to join the club for baseball, bingo, and trivia on Wednesday nights and the Ports look to share those moments with hundreds of senior citizens again in 2020. The Baseball by the Books 2020 reading program wrapped up in early March with 58 schools and more than 30,000 students having taken the challenge to hit their personal reading goals. This year's program saw the highest goal completion rate in program history and the Ports are proud to be rewarding each of those students and teachers with two tickets to a game this season!

Before COVID-19 began to take effect, the Ports mascot, Splash, had already made over 50 appearances in the San Joaquin community in just 10 short weeks. Although Splash has chosen to self-quarantine for the time being and the 2020 season has been delayed, the Ports are still making their best effort to use baseball as an advocate for community and togetherness in a time of uncertainty. The Ports have created two different opportunities for YOU to get involved, give back, and come together while we eagerly await baseball's return. During what would have been the Ports' Opening Weekend from April 17th-19th, the Ports will be hosting a Virtual 5K Race so fans can run or walk wherever they please in an effort to get active while practicing social distancing. All race entry proceeds will benefit the fight against COVID-19 with one entry option that also includes two tickets to a future Ports game. The Dock Shop will also be joining the fight by donating 25% of all online merchandise purchases made during the weekend to the United Way of San Joaquin County.

To find out how you can become part of the Ports' family or support our fight against COVID-19, please continue to follow our social media accounts and website closely! For any specific questions, please reach out to Paige, Stockton Ports' Community Relations Manager at [emailÂ protected] or contact the Ports' Front Office at 209-644-1900.

