Ports' Comeback Falls Short, Skid Reaches Four

August 18, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored four unanswered runs but could not overcome a 7-0 deficit as Stockton's losing streak reached four games with a 7-4 setback against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Storm (65-45) picked up right where they left off on Wednesday, jumping out to an early lead with the longball. In a scoreless game after the first, Marcos Castañon led off the top of the second with a solo homer down the left field line to make it 1-0. Lake Elsinore increased its advantage to 3-0 when Jackson Merrill followed a two-out walk to Nerwiliam Cedeño with a two-run shot to left center, and Juan Zabala followed with a solo shot down the left field line with two outs in the fifth to make it 4-0.

On just two hits in the top of the sixth the Storm added on without the benefit of home runs. Stockton reliever Luke Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Ruben Salinas, and Angel Solarte followed with a double down the right field line to score Salinas making it 6-0. After a fielders' choice and double steal put runners on second and third with two outs, Merrill bounced a single through the drawn-in infield to give the Storm a 7-0 lead.

The Ports (38-71) battled back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Danny Bautista and CJ Rodriguez led off with back-to-back singles off Storm starter Jesus Gonzalez and Tommy Stevenson worked a walk to load the bases. After Alexander Campos struck out, Junior Perez greeted new pitcher Dylan Nedved with a fielders' choice that scored a run to get the Ports on the board at 7-1. After a walk loaded the bases, Jhoan Paulino laced a two-run single to left center to make it 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh the Ports put runners on second and third with one out after Brennan Milone drew a leadoff walk and Danny Bautista doubled. Rodriguez then drove home Milone with an RBI groundout to shot to cut the Storm lead to 7-4.

The Ports, however, were limited to just one baserunner over the final two innings by reliever Ryan Och who racked up four strikeouts to end the game.

Lake Elsinore starter Jesus Gonzalez (6-6) picked up the win firing 5.1 innings of two-run ball allowing six hits while striking out four. Ports lefty James Gonzalez (1-7) took the loss surrendering four runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out six. Och picked up the final six outs for his third save of the season.

The Ports will look to get back on track in game three of their series against the Storm on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.