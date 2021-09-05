Ports Comeback Falls Short against Grizzlies

STOCKTON, Ca.-Fresno scored three runs that all came unearned and held off a late push from Stockton as the Ports' comeback fell just short in a 3-2 loss in game five at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton Saturday evening.

The Grizzlies (70-37) got on the board quickly in the first inning after Grant Holman got Eddy Diaz to ground out in front of the plate to start the game and Zac Veen to strike out. Holman coughed up a two-out walk to Robby Martin Jr. who would end up scoring on a single from Warming Bernabel to shallow right field. Bell dove in from center, unable to make the play as Martin Jr. headed for third and eventually scored as Bernabel took a wide turn around first and found himself in a rundown and ended up being safe at second after the Ports second baseman Mariano Ricciardi threw a one-hopper to CJ Rodriguez at home but was unable to make the play and give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Fresno would add two more in the fourth. Following an error from Mariano Ricciardi off the bat of Robby Martin Jr., the Grizzlies would put two runners in scoring position as Julio Carreras singled with one out and stole second. Bladimir Restituyo would strike out in the next at-bat before Bryant Quijada singled in Robby Martin Jr. to make it 2-0 Grizzlies. On the very next pitch to Ronaiker Palma, Quijada attempted a delayed steal and forced a throw to second scoring Julio Carreras before being tagged out to extend the Grizzlies lead to 3-0.

The Ports (40-64) answered in the bottom of the sixth with one of their own after Zack Gelof came around to score on a Joshwan Wright infield single to cut to a 3-1 Grizzlies lead.

T.J. Schofield-Sam made it a one-run game in the 7th after driving in Sahid Valenzuela on a double to the right center gap with two outs.

The Ports would go down quietly in the eighth and ninth against the Grizzlies closer Robinson Hernandez who gave up just one hit in a six-out save to seal the Grizzlies 3-2 win.

Holman (0-1) took the loss for Stockton, allowing just one run, unearned, on one hit and punching out three for a new career-high while throwing three innings. Tony Locey (3-0) picked up the win for Fresno in his ninth start since joining the Grizzlies rotation striking out eight over five and third innings pitched. Robinson Hernandez picked up his 14th save on the season.

The Ports and Grizzlies close out the series on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark at 6:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

