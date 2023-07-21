Ports Come Back to Defeat Giants in 10 Innings

San Jose, CA - The Ports scored five unanswered runs from the eighth inning on to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat the San Jose Giants 5-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark in the South Bay. The win for the Ports snaps a six-game losing streak.

For the third straight day, the Giants (48-39) opened the scoring by taking a two-run lead. After the Ports failed to score in the top of the first, Alexander Suarez walked on four pitches to lead off the bottom of the inning against Ports' starter Micah Dallas and moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Diego Velasquez. Tanner O'Tremba then bounced a single up the middle to score Suarez and give the Giants a 1-0 lead. After a Zach Morgan double put runners on second and third, Anthony Rodriguez drove in a run with a ground ball to first base to make it 2-0.

The Giants doubled their lead with two unearned runs in the fifth against Ports' reliever Eduardo Rivera. Velasquez reached with one out on an error by Yeniel Laboy at third base and advanced to second on a balk. Justin Bench then grounded a single to right field to score Velasquez extending the San Jose lead to 3-0. After Bench stole second, Rodriguez lined a single to right field to make it 4-0.

The Ports (33-54) began their comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Henry Bolte led off with a walk and advanced to third base on a single to right field by Carlos Franco. A wild pitch scored Bolte to make it 4-1 and allowed Franco to go from first to third. Laboy followed with a single to left field to score Franco, cutting the San Jose lead to 4-2.

Stockton then tied the game in the ninth inning. Pedro Pineda walked with one out against Giants' reliever Julio Rodriguez and scored from first base when Brayan Buelvas lined a double to left center making it 4-3. After Bolte blooped a single to right field to put runners on first and third, Franco lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Buelvas and tie the game at four.

After Franyelson Rodriguez stranded the winning run at third base in the bottom of the ninth, the Ports took the lead in the bottom of the 10th. With Laboy at second base to start the inning, Cameron Masterman grounded a single through the right side against San Jose reliever Melvin Adon to put runners on the corners with nobody out and a double-play ball off the bat of Robert Puason to shortstop allowed Laboy to score to give the Ports their first lead of the series at 5-4.

In the bottom of the 10th Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate got Velasquez to fly out to left field, and the Ports then picked Suarez off at second base for the second out. With Bench at first base after a walk, Guarate struck out Morgan to end the ballgame.

Rodriguez (2-0) got the win for the Ports allowing just a hit over two scoreless innings of relief. Adon (0-1) took the loss for San Jose surrendering an unearned run in the 10th. Guarate picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the 10th inning.

After snapping their six-game losing streak, the Ports will look to even the series in San Jose in game four of the series on Friday night with first pitch at 7:00 pm at Excite Ballpark.

