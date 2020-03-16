Ports Close Offices

Due to the current uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockton Ports are closing our offices to the public to keep everyone safe and to do our part to minimize the spread. The closure will begin immediately and will last through the end of this week. An update will be posted on next week by Friday March 20 at 5 p.m.

The Stockton Ports are taking these measures out of extreme caution and following all guidelines recommended by the Centers of Disease Control. Ports staff will continue working during this time and will be available via telephone, e-mail, and social channels to address the needs of our constituents and community.

For any questions and concerns please feel free to contact us at 209-644-1900, via email and online at www.stocktonports.com.

