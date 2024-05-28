Ports Blanked on Monday in 2-0 Loss to Modesto

May 28, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports held the very potent Nuts offense in check on Monday night, but had trouble getting their own offense going in a 2-0 loss to Modesto in a Memorial Day special at Banner Island Ballpark.

The defending Cal League champs lead the league batting average, home runs, on-base and slugging percentage, and total runs scored. But Stockton held Modesto to two runs or less for just the seventh time this season, and it was the third time the Ports had kept the Nuts to that mark.

But the Ports stranded nine runners in the game and hit into some untimely double plays or fielder's choices that kept them off the board. Meanwhile Modesto scored in the fourth inning off starter Chen Zhuang when Charlie Pagliarini singled to right to score Tai Peet after he walked to start the frame. Zhuang allowed just one run in his 3.2 innings of work, but matched his season total of two walks and hit a batter for the first time this season.

Modesto would score again off 19-year-old Jefferson Jean in the sixth when he issued three free passes. He'd get some help from his defense when Ryan Lasko zipped a perfect throw to the plate after a single to center to gun down Lazaro Montes at the plate and keep it a 1-0 game.

Jean almost got a come backer to end the threat, but the high chopper went over his head where Casey Yamauchi got to it to make the throw to first. It would end end up an RBI groundout for Carson Jones that put the Nuts ahead 2-0.

Stockton had a runner on in every inning but the third and the ninth. They had two runners on in the second and sixth, but the Nuts got a strike out to end the rally each time. Yamauchi extended his hit streak to six games with a lead-off single in the first, but Cole Conn and Nelson Beltran saw their on-base streaks snapped at 17 and 11 games respectively.

UP NEXT

The series will resume on Wednesday with a 7:05 first pitch. Brody Hopkins (1-1, 3.21) will make the start for Modesto against Ports starter Jackson Finley (0-3, 5.13). It will be a rematch of the 11-inning affair between these two, where the Nuts squeaked out a 7-6 win on April 24.

It will be a Winesday at Banner Island Ballpark, featuring $6 Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Cabernet! Courtesy of Consumnes River Farms, and a Silver Sluggers night for fans 55 years and wiser, presented By Pacific Home Care Services.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.