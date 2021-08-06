Ports Blanked by Nuts, Drop Second Straight

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts pitching staff struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits as the Ports were shut out by their North Division rival 8-0 on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Modesto starter Connor Phillips led the charge for the Nuts, fanning a career high 12 batters over six shutout innings. He combined with relievers Leon Hunter, Jr. and Jorge Benitez on the shutout, the eighth time the Ports have been held scoreless in 2021.

After both starting pitchers recorded 1-2-3 first innings, the Nuts (43-38) took the lead with a three run top of the second. With one out, Ports' starter Pedro Santos hit Corey Rosier on the foot and then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. After a strikeout, Rosier came home on a wild pitch and Colin Davis scored behind him on an errant throw to Santos covering the plate by Jose Rivas, giving the Nuts a 2-0 lead. Eric Jones made it 3-0 when he reached on an infield single to score Andy Thomas, who had made it to third base on the previous play.

The Nuts added three more in the seventh inning against Ports' reliever Angello Infante. Back-to-back doubles with one out by Brett Rodriguez and Jones made it 4-0, and with runners on the corners and two outs Trent Tinglestad doubled off the wall in center field to drive in two runs, increasing the Nuts' lead to 6-0.

Modesto added single runs in the eighth and ninth on a solo home run and RBI single, both off the bat of Corey Rosier.

The Ports (33-48) mustered just two hits, both singles, against a stingy Nuts pitching staff who retired 15 straight Ports between a one out single by T.J. Schofield-Sam in the fourth and a Lawrence Butler one out walk in the ninth.

Phillips (6-3) got the win for Modesto with his six shutout frames, while Santos (3-3) took the loss for the Ports allowing three runs on one hit in 1 2/3 innings pitched while walking three and striking out three.

The Ports will try to even the series in game four of the six game set against the Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday night at 7:05 pm. Tickets can be purchased at stocktonports.com.

