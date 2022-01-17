Ports Become Latest Minor League Team to Partner with FanCompass

January 17, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are excited to announce partnering with Fan Compass as the latest Minor League Baseball team to launch FC Core, the company's flagship digital fan data platform.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity of partnering up with Fan Compass and all of the exciting things that it will allow us to do," said Ports General Manager Kieran McMahon. "It's going to allow us to engage with our fans in ways we've never been able to do before."

The Ports will integrate the "Ports Fan Zone" into their official website to engage fans and activate brand partners. Fans will be able to connect and access from anywhere and from any device with a simple login. It will create endless types of digital fan activations and engagements that encourage fans to keep returning and building their profile with each interaction they take.

"We are proud to be able to service another team and take their marketing initiatives to the next step by providing fans with a one-of-a-kind experience," said CEO of FanCompass Jamie Pardi.

The "Ports Fan Zone" will be found on the team's website under Fan Zone in the main navigation. Details on when the page plans to launch and what initiatives will transpire will be promoted on all social platforms at a later time.

The Ports' 2022 home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Modesto Nuts.

For information about season tickets, group outings, or luxury suites, please contact the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900 or visit www.stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from January 17, 2022

Ports Become Latest Minor League Team to Partner with FanCompass - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.