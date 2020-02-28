Ports Announce Preseason Exhibition against William Jessup University

February 28, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports will begin their 2020 season with an exhibition home game against William Jessup University on April 7 at 7:10 p.m. at Banner Island Ballpark.

The exhibition game will also serve as media day for the team as the Ports begin the 2020 regular season on April 9 in Visalia. Media day information to follow at a later date.

"We're very excited to welcome the William Jessup baseball team for a great night of baseball at Banner Island Ballpark," Ports President Pat Filippone said. "It's a great opportunity to get our players ready for the season, and give the Warriors the chance to play on a professional diamond."

William Jessup is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC).

"Jessup Athletics is proud to be a leader in collaborative partnerships that bring elite athletes together for competition and sportsmanship," William Jessup University Director of Athletics Lance Von Vogt said. "This exhibition game with the Ports is exactly that, two premier programs coming together for high level competition and sportsmanship. We hope that this year's game will blossom into an annual event."

Tickets for the exhibition game are available online at https://www.milb.com/stockton/tickets/single-game-tickets, and will be sold for $7 each. Seating for the exhibition will be general admission.

The Ports begin play at Banner Island Ballpark on April 17 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The Ports will also be hosting the 2020 California League All-Star game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

