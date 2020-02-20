Ports Add Jordy Feneck as Team's New Ticket Sales Assistant

February 20, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports have added Jordy Feneck as the team's new ticket sales assistant for the 2020 season. Feneck, a Stockton native is currently finishing up his last semester at the University of the Pacific where he'll be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management."I'm really excited to

The Stockton Ports have added Jordy Feneck as the team's new ticket sales assistant for the 2020 season.

Feneck, a Stockton native is currently finishing up his last semester at the University of the Pacific where he'll be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management.

"I'm really excited to join the Ports organization for the upcoming season," Feneck said. "As a native of Stockton and someone who grew up attending Ports games, it's awesome to be able to begin my career in my hometown."

In his free time, Feneck enjoys watching sports, spending time with friends and family and hanging out with his cat Missie.

"We're really excited to welcome Jordy to the Ports organization," Ports Director of Operations and Events Luke Johnson said. "Jordy's passion for sports and his knowledge of the Stockton community make him a great addition for our team."

The Ports begin play on April 7, and will open up at home against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports will also be hosting the 2020 California League All-Star game on June 23. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 20, 2020

Ports Add Jordy Feneck as Team's New Ticket Sales Assistant - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.