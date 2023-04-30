Portlands Wins Fifth Straight in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania - For the second straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs (16-5) beat the Erie SeaWolves (8-13) in extra innings, 6-2. The Sea Dogs have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season.

Erie took the lead first in the bottom of the first inning when Colt Keith reached on a double to put Erie in scoring position. A flyout by Wenceel Perez advanced Keith to third before an RBI single by Diego Rincones scored Keith and Erie took the lead, 1-0.

The scoring resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Trei Cruz hit a solo home run to left field and Erie continued to lead, 2-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs fought back when Corey Rosier singled before stealing second base to mark his tenth stolen bag of the season. Niko Kavadas drew a walk before a ground out by Alex Binelas advanced both runners. Matthew Lugo came to the plate and singled on a pop up to left field that allowed enough time for both Rosier and Kavadas to score. Portland was on the board and tied the ballgame, 2-2.

For the third time of the series and the fourth time this season, the Sea Dogs played extra innings.

Nine Sea Dogs would come to the plate in the top of the tenth inning to bring four runs around to score. Rosier was stationed as the runner at second base to begin the inning before advancing to third base on a passed ball with Kavadas at the plate. Kavadas would then draw his fourth walk of the game to put runners on the corners. Binelas singled on a line drive to center field to score Rosier and Portland took the lead, 3-2. The scoring continued when Lugo doubled on a line drive to left field to bring Kavadas around to score while advancing Binelas to third and Portland extended the lead, 4-2. Dearden drew a walk to load the bases before a ground out by Koss brought Binelas home to score and the Sea Dogs continued to lead, 5-2. With Lugo at third and Dearden at second, Marrero drew a walk to load the bases yet again. McDonough drew the fourth walk of the inning to walk in Lugo and Portland added one more run, 6-2.

Rio Gomez came in to retire the SeaWolves in order in the bottom of the tenth and Portland secured the 6-2 win.

Matthew Lugo and Christian Koss both recorded multi-hit games. Lugo went three-for-four with a pair of doubles and a single while Koss went two-for-four with a triple and a single.

In his first career start, Brendan Nail tossed 3.0 innings allowing just one run on three hits while walking one.

Portland closer RHP Luis Guerrero (1-0, 2.00 ERA) earned the win after tossing 2.0 perfect innings while striking out two and walking three. RHP Dario Gardea (1-2, 13.50 ERA) was saddled with the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking four.

The Sea Dogs continue the roadtrip and begin a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. RHP Brian Van Belle (0-0, 0.53 ERA) will have the start for Portland while the arm for Akron arm has yet to be announced.

