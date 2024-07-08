Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC: Full Match Highlights: July 7, 2024
July 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #portlandtimbers #nashvillesc
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2024
- Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman Named to 2024 United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Defender Caleb Wiley Named to United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team - Atlanta United FC
- Miles Robinson Named to U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team for 2024 Summer Olympics - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic Called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris - Colorado Rapids
- New York Red Bulls Defender John Tolkin Named to United States Olympic Team Final Roster for 2024 Summer Olympics - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-1 Victory Against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Bank 4-1 Victory Over Nashville SC at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids' Offensive Fireworks, Homegrown Talent Lead Colorado to Fourth-Straight Home Win - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- San Jose Shows Grit to Earn First Clean Sheet of Season; Quakes' Homestand Continues Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-1 at Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Falls On The Road Against The La Galaxy - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Bank 4-1 Victory Over Nashville SC at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreement from T2
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura, Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreements from T2
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Road Result against FC Dallas
- Timbers Sign Adolfo Enriquez, Sawyer Jura to Short-Term Agreements from T2