Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026

Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







A THRILLINGGGG DUB FOR THE WASHINGTON MYSTICS

This was the first 4OT since 2001 in the W, resulting in a Mystics win, 124-122, at home over the Fire! The Mystics have now been involved in BOTH quadruple overtimes in WNBA history.

Sonia Citron not only secured the bucket to get the win, but she also recorded a career-high in PTS!

32 PTS (career-high) | 6 REB | 4 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.