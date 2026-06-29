Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2026
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
A THRILLINGGGG DUB FOR THE WASHINGTON MYSTICS
This was the first 4OT since 2001 in the W, resulting in a Mystics win, 124-122, at home over the Fire! The Mystics have now been involved in BOTH quadruple overtimes in WNBA history.
Sonia Citron not only secured the bucket to get the win, but she also recorded a career-high in PTS!
32 PTS (career-high) | 6 REB | 4 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2026
- Liberty Lose to Golden State despite Jones' Effort - New York Liberty
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 76, Liberty 67 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 22 Points in Wire-To-Wire Win over Liberty - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Narrowly Lose to Aces, 107-99, in High-Scoring United Center Outing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (6.28.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Stops the Wings at Dallas - Dallas Wings
- Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Chicago Sky
- Minnesota Lynx Sign Liatu King to Standard Contract - Minnesota Lynx
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