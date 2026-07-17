Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2026

Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







A statement win for The Portland Fire as they defeat the Mystics, 75-56

Carla Leite: 14 PTS | 5 AST | 41.7 FG% Serah Williams: 12 PTS | 5 REB | 83.3 FG% Sarah Ashlee Barker: 10 PTS | 7 REB | 4 STL | 2 AST | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.