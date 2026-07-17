Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2026
Published on July 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
A statement win for The Portland Fire as they defeat the Mystics, 75-56
Carla Leite: 14 PTS | 5 AST | 41.7 FG% Serah Williams: 12 PTS | 5 REB | 83.3 FG% Sarah Ashlee Barker: 10 PTS | 7 REB | 4 STL | 2 AST | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2026
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- Fever Welcome Storm on Friday - Indiana Fever
- Tonight's Game Between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings Postponed - New York Liberty
- Tonight's Dallas Wings-New York Liberty Game Postponed to Monday - Dallas Wings
- Tonight's Game Between the New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings Postponed - WNBA
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kayla Alexander to Second Seven-Day Hardship Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Connecticut Sun Announce "Sun Under the Stars" Community Watch Party - Connecticut Sun
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