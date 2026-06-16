WNBA Portland Fire

Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video


The Lynx secured the dub at home

The Lynx defeat the Fire 107-74.

Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams went to work in order to secure this win!

Howard: 18 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL Williams: 16 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Portland Fire Statistics

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