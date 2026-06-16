Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Lynx secured the dub at home
The Lynx defeat the Fire 107-74.
Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams went to work in order to secure this win!
Howard: 18 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL Williams: 16 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
- Sparks Tripped by Golden State - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 78, Sparks 58 - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
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