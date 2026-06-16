Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Lynx secured the dub at home

The Lynx defeat the Fire 107-74.

Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams went to work in order to secure this win!

Howard: 18 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL Williams: 16 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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