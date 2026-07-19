Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 18, 2026
Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
That's a dub in Minneapolis
The Lynx defeat the Fire, 101-93! The Lynx win their 5th straight game and become the first team this season to reach 20 wins.
Kayla McBride put on a SHOW, which resulted in her reaching No. 20 on the WNBA All-Time Points Made List!
24 PTS (9-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 3 REB
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026
- Indiana Fever Overcome Double-Digit Deficit to Earn 20-Point Victory over New York Liberty - Indiana Fever
- Mitchell Delivers in Back-To-Back Wins - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (7.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Valkyries Keep Winning Streak Alive Beating Mystics - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto's Brondello Suspended - WNBA
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles (Game #25)- July 19 - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury Pregame Advisory (Game #26) - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Lead Community Effort in Maternal Health Supply Drive - Connecticut Sun
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 111, Toronto Tempo 92 - Atlanta Dream
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