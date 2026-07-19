Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 18, 2026

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







That's a dub in Minneapolis

The Lynx defeat the Fire, 101-93! The Lynx win their 5th straight game and become the first team this season to reach 20 wins.

Kayla McBride put on a SHOW, which resulted in her reaching No. 20 on the WNBA All-Time Points Made List!

24 PTS (9-14 FG) | 4 3PM | 3 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 18, 2026

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