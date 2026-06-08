Portland Fire vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2026
Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks get their first Comm Cup win by defeating the Portland Fire, 89-72
Dearica Hamby: 22 PTS | 12 REB | 2 STL Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS | 17 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM Kelsey Plum: 16 PTS | 7 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026
- Sparks Smother Fire in Dominant Win - Los Angeles Sparks
- Sky Lose to Tempo on the Road, 85-68 - Chicago Sky
- The Cup Chase- Volume 3 - WNBA
- Valkyries Sign Center Nadia Fingall to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Look to Bounce Back in Washington - Indiana Fever
- Preview: Sky Look to Extend Winning Streak in Matchup against Tempo on Sunday - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Fire Stories
- Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May
- Portland Fire Tips off Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, June 2 against the Golden State Valkyries
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino
- Grammy-Winning Artist, Ashanti, to Perform at Halftime of Portland Fire Home Opener on May 9
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Open Nominations for 2026 EmpowHER Awards Presented by Kaiser Permanente