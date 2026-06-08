Portland Fire vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2026

Published on June 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks get their first Comm Cup win by defeating the Portland Fire, 89-72

Dearica Hamby: 22 PTS | 12 REB | 2 STL Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS | 17 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM Kelsey Plum: 16 PTS | 7 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2026

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