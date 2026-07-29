Portland Fire vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







A win for the home team

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Fire, 98-83!

A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL Jackie Young: 25 PTS | 2 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Chelsea Gray: 17 PTS | 7 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

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