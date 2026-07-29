Portland Fire vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026
Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
A win for the home team
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Fire, 98-83!
A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL Jackie Young: 25 PTS | 2 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Chelsea Gray: 17 PTS | 7 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026
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