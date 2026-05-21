Portland Fire vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2026

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever capture their third win of the szn as they defeat the Portland Fire, 90-73

Aliyah Boston: 24 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM Kelsey Mitchell: 21 PTS | 4 AST | 2 REB | 2 3PM Lexie Hull: 16 PTS | 8 REB | 4 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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