Portland Fire vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2026
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
What a win for the Connecticut Sun at home
The Sun defeat the Fire, 90-87!
Three starters were in double figures to secure the dub:
Aaliyah Edwards: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST Brittney Griner: 20 PTS | 6 AST | 4 REB | 2 BLK Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 16 PTS | 6 REB
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026
- Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- Sun Defeat Fire 90-87 - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Fever vs Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream and Emory Healthcare Announce Unique Collaboration to Advance Women's Health - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Fall 96-91 against Dallas, Closing out a Four-Game Western Road Swing - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (7.13.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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