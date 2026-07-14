Portland Fire vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2026

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







What a win for the Connecticut Sun at home

The Sun defeat the Fire, 90-87!

Three starters were in double figures to secure the dub:

Aaliyah Edwards: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST Brittney Griner: 20 PTS | 6 AST | 4 REB | 2 BLK Olivia Nelson-Ododa: 16 PTS | 6 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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