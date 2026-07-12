Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2026
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Portland Fire defeat the Dream, 102-92!
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Megan Gustafson: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Emily Engstler: 14 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Serah Williams: 15 PTS | 6-6 FG
Portland shot 60.0% from the field and 48.3% from three!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 92, Portland Fire 102 - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Can't Match Portland's Shooting, Suffers Loss to Fire - Atlanta Dream
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Game #24)- July 12 - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (7.11.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Game Preview: Fever at Aces - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose to Sparks in Third Game of Road Trip, 102-87 - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Fire Stories
- Portland Fire Head Coach Alex Sarama Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May
- Portland Fire Tips off Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, June 2 against the Golden State Valkyries
- Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino
- Grammy-Winning Artist, Ashanti, to Perform at Halftime of Portland Fire Home Opener on May 9
- Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Open Nominations for 2026 EmpowHER Awards Presented by Kaiser Permanente