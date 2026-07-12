Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Portland Fire defeat the Dream, 102-92!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Megan Gustafson: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 2 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Emily Engstler: 14 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Serah Williams: 15 PTS | 6-6 FG

Portland shot 60.0% from the field and 48.3% from three!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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