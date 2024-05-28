Portes Extends Scoreless Streak, Bradfield Jr. Heats up as IronBirds Split with BlueClaws

Dominant starting pitching and timely hitting led the way for the Aberdeen IronBirds as they split a six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws last week at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The IronBirds earned back-to-back two shutout wins in the series and at one point held the BlueClaws scoreless for 19 straight innings. The IronBirds are now 9-6 against the BlueClaws this season.

The IronBirds got off to a hot start in Game 1, but ultimately fell 9-6 after a ninth-inning rally from the BlueClaws. The IronBirds scored all six of their runs in the fifth and sixth frames thanks to three extra-base hits. Mac Horvath got the Birds on the board with a two-run home run to left in the fifth, then in the sixth, Carter Young ripped a triple to left-center and Tavian Josenberger blooped a two-run double to left. Horvath and Josenberger combined for five hits and three runs in the loss.

The IronBirds responded with a 2-0 win in Game 2. Jackson Baumeister started and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Deivy Cruz picked up four big outs in relief and Bradley Brehmer pitched the final three innings for his first career save. Aberdeen only had four hits but made them count. Maxwell Costes ripped a two-out, RBI single into left field to break a scoreless tie in the fifth, and Enrique Bradfield brought home an insurance run with an RBI single of his own.

Aberdeen blanked Jersey Shore for the second straight night in Game 3 with a 4-0 win. It was the first time the Birds had multiple shutout wins in the same series since May 30 and June 1, 2023, at Hudson Valley. Levi Wells turned in another excellent outing with five strikeouts in four innings while Preston Johnson added five strikeouts in 3 2/3 frames in relief for the win. Matthew Etzel shined in the field and at the plate, as he made a full-extension diving catch in center field to end the top of the fourth, then crushed a leadoff homer to right-center leading off the bottom of the fourth. Bradfield Jr. added two hits, two stolen bases, and two runs.

The BlueClaws turned things around in Game 4, scoring early and often, on their way to a 9-5 win. The IronBirds rallied to get within three runs with a four-run seventh, but that's as close as it got. Bradfield Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base, while Randy Florentino had three singles in his first three-hit game of the year. Costes, who started at first base, pitched the final two frames, including a 1-2-3 ninth on nine pitches.

The IronBirds bounced right back in Game 5 and never trailed en route to a 7-5 win. The standout star for Aberdeen was starter Edgar Portes, who fired six shutout innings and tied his season-high with six strikeouts. He extended his team-best scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings and became the first IronBirds pitcher to complete six innings this season. Three of the Birds' six hits went for extra bases, including Jalen Vasquez's two-run double in the sixth and Elio Prado's two-run homer in the seventh, which proved to be the difference as the Birds held off the Claws' ninth-inning rally.

Jersey Shore spoiled Aberdeen's chance for a series victory with an 11-1 win in Game 6. What started out as a pitcher's duel turned into a blowout in the sixth when the BlueClaws scored 10 runs on seven hits and sent 15 batters to the plate. Luis De Leon was a huge bright spot for the Birds, as the young lefty gave up just one run in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts in his first High-A start. In need of pitching late in the game, Florentino, a catcher, helped save the bullpen with 3 1/3 scoreless innings and a strikeout in his first professional pitching appearance.

