Port Huron Spoiled the Motor City Rocker's Opening Night with a 3-2 Win

October 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Frazer, MI - Port Huron took a 1-0 lead with 4:00 left in the first period. After a frozen puck, Austin Fetterly won the faceoff on the near side, and chased the puck to the end line. He then found Joe Deveny in the slot for a one-timer that beat Trevor Babin.

It was the lone goal of the first period.

Port Huron (1-0) continued to dictate the pace of play throughout the second period despite being outshot 8-11. With 6:55 left in the second period, the Prowlers struck again.

Alex Johnson kept the puck in at the blue line and fed a quick pass to Larri Vartiainen down low. Vartiainen quickly pushed the puck across the ice for a one-timer for a Deveny's second goal of the game for a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers (0-1) didn't quit and got back into the game in the third period on the power play. After going 0-for-5 on the power play, Motor City found the back of the net on a goal that was tipped in off the stick of Brad Reitter for the first goal in Rockers' history.

Mike Winn and Elias Thompson earned the first assists in Rockers' history on the play that cut into Port Huron's lead 2-1 6:15 into the third period.

Thirty-five seconds later, the Rockers tied the score at 2-2 on a 64-foot rebound blast from Derek Makimaa for his first of the season.

Port Huron, however, earned the game-winning goal late in the third period when Gino Mini moved the puck to center ice to Matt Graham. Graham offered a quick pass that was deflected in front by Dalton Jay for a 3-2 lead with 3:22 left in the contest.

Port Huron and Motor City will face each other on Friday and Saturday in Port Huron at McMorran Ice Arena to wrap up the weekend series.

