Port Huron Goal Spree Enough To Secure Team's First 3 Points

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers earned their first points on the season with a 7-5 win over the Columbus River Dragons Saturday night.

The River Dragons got the scoring started first with Nick Mangone getting his 2nd in as many nights 3:19 into the first. Alex Johnson would fire one back roughly four minutes later, but Jake Schultz would restore the River Dragons lead after a shortside snipe on a 2-on-1 against new Port Huron netminder Kurt Gutting.

After that Schultz goal though, the floodgates opened and Port Huron began pouring in goals.

At the 15:19 mark of the 1st period, Austin Fetterly put in a great centering pass to tie the game. With 0.8 seconds left in the period Johnson scored his 2nd of the night and picked up a misconduct penalty for taunting the River Dragons bench during the celebration.

This penalty did not deter the Prowlers as :14 into the second period Dalton Young netted a second straight shorthanded goal for the Prowlers and it was 4-2 before some fans returned to their seats in the 2nd period.

Port Huron continued scoring goals seemingly at will with goals at 2:18 from Dalton Jay (which ended Jared Rutledge's night), another one at 3:18 from Joe Deveny and a final one at 5:30 from David Nippard. All told, the Prowlers scored 6 goals over 10:11 of hockey.

The River Dragons scrapped back with 3 goals of their own as the game dwindled down. Mangone supplied some early hope with a tap in rebound from a Jake Schultz shot, his 2nd of the game. O'Dea and Schultz (his second of the night) got goals in the third but it was too little too late for the Dragons as the Prowlers picked up their first win of the season.

Kent Gutting got the win with 32 saves on 37 shots.Jared Rutledge took the loss after letting in 5 goals on 15 shots. Jacob Caffrey in relief got no decision stopping 20 of 23 shots he saw.

The same two teams go at it later this week on Thursday and Friday at the Columbus Civic Center.

Three Stars of the Game

Dalton Jay

Alex Johnson

Austin Fetterly

