Pork Chops Offense Dries up against Dogs

GENEVA, Ill. - Once they trailed in the 2nd inning, the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops (44-52) couldn't muster a comeback against the Chicago Dogs (60-37) as they fell 9-2 Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Pork Chops starter Eddie Medina (1-2) coughed up two runs in the 2nd inning as Chicago quickly picked up a lead. Tony Rosselli helped the Pork Chops get one run back as he led the 2nd inning off with a double and came home on a Mitch Reeves single.

The Dogs piled six more runs over the next two innings including a five-run 4th.

The only other time the Pork Chops scored was Rosselli's second homer in as many games. He led off the 4th with a solo shot to left field.

Christian Friedrich (3-1) twirled a gem for Chicago, working 7.0 innings with only four hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday night. John Baker (3-3, 2.95) will throw for the Chicago Dogs, lefty Marty Anderson (0-1, 7.20) will throw for Cougars. First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 for a pregame concert. Tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

