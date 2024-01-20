Poreda and Mayhem Party in the Clutch

PENSACOLA, FL - The Macon Mayhem would look to spoil the party for the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Mardi Gras Night and continue to fight back into the playoff picture.

Michael McChesney and the Macon Mayhem would crash the party early. Tommy Munichiello would find Michael McChesney, who would split the Pensacola defense and score just 19 seconds into the contest for his 15th goal of the year. Macon would kill off an early penalty and put the defensive clamps on for the rest of the first period. Jimmy Poreda would stop all 14 shots he faced in the first to hold onto the 1-0 Mayhem lead into the break.

Poreda would stop the first 17 shots he faced before Pensacola finally cracked his armor on a three-on-one breakaway goal from Lucas Herrmann. Macon would struggle to create much offense in the period, but Jimmy Poreda and the defense would once again be stout. With the score tied at one and tempers starting to flare, the third period would surely be intense.

Macon would have the lion's share of scoring opportunities as the early part of the final period progressed at a ferocious pace. A boarding call that drew the ire of the Mayhem would put the Ice Flyers on the powerplay, and they would take advantage with a Zac Herrmann goal. As the clock continued to tick away, Macon would create a little mayhem for Pensacola's netminder Kaden Fulcher. David Nippard would come crashing in to rocket home a rebounded shot from above the right circle to even the game with less than four minutes left. Macon would guarantee at least one point in their climb up the standings as the game was destined to head to overtime.

Each team would have a few chances in overtime. Macon would be assessed a holding call with 1:14 left in overtime but would be able to put on the clamps to send it to a shootout. Poreda would finish 65:00 minutes of play with 34 saves.

In the shootout, Alex Laplante would score in the bottom of the first with a patient approach towards Fulcher before slotting it home. Jimmy Poreda would stop all 5 Ice Flyers attempts to clutch the win and a coveted two points for the Macon Mayhem.

