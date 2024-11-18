Pops in Dislocated Shoulder and Keeps Playing Duncan McGuire Is Tough
November 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 18, 2024
- U.S. Men's National Team and Venezuela Coming to Chase Stadium on January 18 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- DJ and Producer Dillon Francis to Perform at Western Conference Semifinals; LA Galaxy Announce Additional Programming Details for Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Unveils 2024 Team Awards - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Pa-Modou Kah Departs Charlotte FC; Joins Phoenix Rising FC - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls - June 1, 2024