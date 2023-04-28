Ponies Defeat RubberDucks in Justin Verlander's Rehab Start
April 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander made a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-9) on Friday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium, as the Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-1. The Rumble Ponies have taken three of the first four games of the series.
Verlander, the two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young Award winner, threw 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He allowed just two hits and one walk in his rehab start. Verlander ended his outing with back-to-back strikeouts.
In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third, Matt Rudick hit an RBI single to right field to drive in Branden Fryman to make it 1-0. The Ponies added another run one batter later when JT Schwartz reached on an error and scored Wyatt Young.
Binghamton added four more runs in the seventh to build on its lead. Tanner Murphy had an RBI single, followed by a two-run triple from Rowdey Jordan. Later in the inning, Rudick clocked another RBI single to give Binghamton a 6-0 lead.
Akron scraped one run across in the ninth on an RBI double from Aaron Bracho, which cut the Ponies' lead to 6-1.
Hunter Parsons (2-0) earned the win, after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Parsons has thrown a combined 7.1 scoreless innings across his last four appearances.
The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the RubberDucks on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.
Postgame Notes: Verlander made his first minor league rehab appearance since 2015...Rudick had his second three-hit game of the season...Akron made five errors in the game.
