Polar Park Screens 'Miracle' for Junior Railers

On a pleasant fall evening in Worcester, Polar Park was the site of an ambitious multi-sport crossover. The ballpark, which ordinarily plays host to the Worcester Red Sox in the summer, was instead adorned with endzones and uprights-ahead of the EBW Classic collegiate football game on October 8.

However, on the night before the Patriot League matchup between Holy Cross and Bucknell, Polar Park patrons were not abuzz for the on-field heroics of a WooSox player, nor by the excitement of a large-scale event. In a ballpark staged for a football game, October 7 was hockey's night to shine.

Players from the Worcester Junior Railers, a club hockey program for kids aged 4 to 18, visited Polar Park Friday, October 7, for a video board screening of "Miracle"' The 2004 film tells the story of the 1980 United States Olympic Hockey team, a roster of college hockey players, who overcame a previously-unbeatable powerhouse from the Soviet Union.

Considered by many to be the quintessential hockey film, "Miracle" instills a message about believing anything is possible-an ideal that most people, and all hockey fans, can enjoy.

The event was open to the public, but the majority of patrons were Worcester Junior Railers players of all ages, their friends and families. All told, nearly 600 people made it to Polar Park for the screening.

With two ballpark concessions stands and the Home Plate Bar open, movie night at Polar Park was a success. For Vice President of Special Events Hannah Butler, the movie was a great opportunity to converge communities in Worcester.

"This is a great example of the many ways we use Polar Park outside of baseball," Butler said. "This movie night brought Worcester's baseball and hockey communities together. We hope to have the Junior Railers back again soon."

