Podkul, Contreras Pace Canadians To 6-4 Win In Eugene

(PK Park - Eugene, OR) - 2B Nick Podkul went 3-for-5 and finished a home run shy of the cycle while LF McGregory Contreras hit a pair of solo home runs as the Canadians (1-2) managed their first win of the 2018 season with a rainy 6-4 victory over Eugene on Sunday evening.

Vancouver's offense broke out for 13 hits including seven extra-base hits with McGregory taking center stage in the win. His first home run was a line drive over the left field wall off RHP Casey Ryan that gave the Canadians a 5-1 lead heading toward the 7th inning stretch. Eugene would get into the Canadians bullpen and tagged 2017 Northwest League All-Star RHP Orlando Pascual with three earned runs that suddenly saw the Emeralds pull to within a run. McGregory stepped up in the top of the 9th inning and hit his second home run of the night, a tall, towering home run off RHP Sean Berry to give Vancouver a 6-4 lead.

Vancouver got a gutsy performance on the mound from starter LHP Jordan Barrett (1-0) would went 4 2/3 innings scattering just three hits and allowing a lone run while striking out five. North Vancouver's RHP Will McAffer made his professional affiliated debut going 1 1/3 innings striking out two. RHP Connor Law came in for RHP Orlando Pascual in the 8th inning and managed a five out save striking out four in the victory.

Five Canadians had multi-hit games on Sunday including CF Tanner Kirwer (2-for-5), 2B Nick Podkul (3-for-5), DH Chris Bec (2-for-5), C Reilly Johnson (2-for-4) and LF McGregory Contreras (2-for-4).

The improves the Canadians to 1-2 (.333) and moves them into a three-way tie atop the Northwest League North Division alongside Tri-City and Spokane while Everett sits at 0-3 (.000) through three NWL games.

Vancouver will play game four of this five-game road series on Monday, June 18th at 7:05pm as RHP Josh Winckowski (0-0, 0.00) takes on RHP Ryan Williams (0-0, 0.00) out at PK Park on the campus of the University of Oregon.

The Canadians return to Scotiabank Field on Wednesday, June 20th at 7:05pm to host the Everett Aquasox for the first of three games. Tickets to both Thursday, June 21st (7:05pm) and Friday, June 22nd (1:05pm) are available at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

