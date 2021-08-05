Plummer Named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July

August 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals today announced their Minor League Player of the Month for July as Springfield Cardinals OF Nick Plummer.

Plummer, the Cardinals 2015 1st round pick (23rd overall), hit .326 (30-for-92) with 19 runs, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 21 RBIs, 13 walks, a .446 on-base percentage and a 1.044 OPS over 24 games in July, reaching base in every game as a part of an ongoing 30-game on-base streak that stretches back to June 29.

Plummer's month was highlighted by a 3-for-5, three home run night on July 8, with his third homer sending the Cardinals home walkoff winners in a thrilling 10-9 10-inning win over the Tulsa Drillers at Hammons Field. The 25 year old finished the month with nine multi-hit games.

Over 74 games with Springfield this season--Plummer's first in Double-A--the Lathrup Village, Michigan native is slashing .300/.410/.905 with 43 runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, 39 walks and six steals. He stands among Double-A Central league leaders in average (5th), on-base percentage (2nd), slugging (.494, 8th), OPS (6th), hits (77, T6th), walks (9th) and total bases (127, T6th). Plummer is among leaders in all of Double-A in average (10th), OBP (3rd) and OPS (10th).

Plummer is currently ranked as the Cardinals #29 prospect by MLB.com. He is the third Springfield Cardinal to win a St. Louis Cardinals monthly award in 2021, with OF Alec Burleson and RHP Jake Walsh being named Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for May.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.